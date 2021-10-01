-
Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Muñoz's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
