Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 95th at 2 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Power chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Power reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Power at 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Power's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Power chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 under for the round.