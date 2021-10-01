-
Scott Stallings shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to even-par for the round.
