Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 312 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Piercy got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Piercy had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
