Scott Gutschewski shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Gutschewski's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gutschewski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.
Gutschewski got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Gutschewski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gutschewski's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gutschewski had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 4 under for the round.
