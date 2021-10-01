-
-
Sam Saunders shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Sam Saunders hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his day in 142nd at 9 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Saunders got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Saunders to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Saunders's tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Saunders chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Saunders's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 2 over for the round.
Saunders got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Saunders to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 5 over for the round.
-
-