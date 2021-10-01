In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Ryder hit his 103 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ryder chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Ryder's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ryder's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ryder had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.