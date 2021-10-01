-
Sam Burns delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burns finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sam Burns hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sam Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 105 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Burns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 6 under for the round.
