Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala sinks a 29-foot birdie in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 1st at 13 under with Nick Watney and Will Zalatoris; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Theegala had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Theegala chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Theegala's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.
