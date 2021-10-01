-
Ryan Moore putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Moore hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Nick Hardy is in 6th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Ryan Moore had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Moore hit his 108 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Moore's 191 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Moore's 150 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
