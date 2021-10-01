In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 88th at 1 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Armour's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

Armour missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Armour had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Armour got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.