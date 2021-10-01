-
Russell Knox delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his round tied for 13th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Russell Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Knox chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Knox's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Knox's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.
