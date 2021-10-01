-
Rory Sabbatini shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 56th at 3 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 10 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
