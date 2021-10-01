  • Roger Sloan shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.