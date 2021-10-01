-
Roger Sloan shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Roger Sloan makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Roger Sloan makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Roger Sloan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day in 6th at 11 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Sloan hit his 87 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sloan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Sloan hit a tee shot 231 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
