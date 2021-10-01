-
Robert Streb shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Robert Streb hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
Streb got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Streb chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Streb hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.
