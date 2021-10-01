In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day in 143rd at 10 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Werenski hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Werenski at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Werenski's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Werenski's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Werenski at 3 under for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.