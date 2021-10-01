-
Quade Cummins shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Quade Cummins hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cummins finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cummins chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cummins to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cummins to 1 under for the round.
