Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Peter Malnati in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 01, 2021
Highlights
Peter Malnati spins wedge to 5 feet and makes birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Malnati finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Peter Malnati hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Malnati's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Malnati had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Malnati's 101 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.
