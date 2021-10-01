-
Paul Barjon delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Paul Barjon drains 19-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Barjon makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Paul Barjon hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Barjon finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 12th, Paul Barjon's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Barjon chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Barjon had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Barjon's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 6 under for the round.
