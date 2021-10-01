In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Kizzire hit his 117 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 5 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 6 over for the round.