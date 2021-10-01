-
Patrick Rodgers comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Patrick Rodgers makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Rodgers hit his 237 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
