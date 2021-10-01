-
Strong putting brings Nick Watney a 6-under 66 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Watney makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Nick Watney hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watney finished his day tied for 1st at 13 under with Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Nick Watney had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 4 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Watney's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Watney chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 6 under for the round.
