Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor rolls in 41-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Nick Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 106th at even par; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
