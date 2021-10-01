  • Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor makes a 41-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor rolls in 41-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

