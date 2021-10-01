-
Nick Hardy putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Hardy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Nick Hardy's 107 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hardy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 5 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hardy's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 7 under for the round.
Hardy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 6 under for the round.
