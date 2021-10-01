  • Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley jars 28-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.