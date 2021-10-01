-
-
Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Nate Lashley jars 28-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Lashley finished his round tied for 6th at 8 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Nate Lashley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 13th. This moved Nate Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Lashley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.
-
-