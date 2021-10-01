  • Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

    Interviews

    Mito Pereira on his confidence before Sanderson Farms

    Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira discusses why his confidence is growing and the major differences between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.