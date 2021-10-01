-
Mito Pereira posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his confidence before Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Mito Pereira discusses why his confidence is growing and the major differences between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour.
Mito Pereira hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pereira finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Mito Pereira hit an approach shot from 137 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Pereira had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Pereira at 5 under for the round.
