Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.
