Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 123rd at 1 over; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Gligic chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Gligic hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

Gligic tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.