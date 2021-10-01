-
-
Max McGreevy comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McGreevy finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Max McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McGreevy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
McGreevy got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, McGreevy chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and put McGreevy at 4 under for the round.
-
-