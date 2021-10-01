Matthias Schwab hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Schwab chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Schwab had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schwab's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Schwab had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwab's 169 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 3 under for the round.