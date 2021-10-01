-
-
Matthew Wolff rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff sinks a 36-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew Wolff makes a 36-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew Wolff hit 2 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Wolff finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
Matthew Wolff got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.
After a 359 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Wolff hit his 75 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 1 under for the round.
-
-