Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 136th at 4 over; Cameron Young is in 1st at 11 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
