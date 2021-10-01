-
Matt Wallace shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 126th at 2 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Wallace hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wallace's tee shot went 148 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
