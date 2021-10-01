-
-
Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 126th at 2 over; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Trainer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.
-
-