Martin Laird comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Laird finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Martin Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin Laird to 1 over for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Laird chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Laird to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Laird hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
