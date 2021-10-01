In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Mackenzie Hughes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mackenzie Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hughes's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hughes chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 7 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 6 under for the round.