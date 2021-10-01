In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, List hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, List chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left List to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, List's 198 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, List missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 under for the round.