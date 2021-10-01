-
Lucas Herbert shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Herbert hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Herbert chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Herbert at 2 under for the round.
At the 449-yard par-4 12th, Herbert got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Herbert's his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 2 over for the round.
