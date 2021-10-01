-
Lucas Glover comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Glover finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lucas Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Glover's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Glover's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
