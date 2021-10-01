Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Hodges reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Hodges at 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hodges chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Hodges chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hodges had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hodges hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hodges's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 5 under for the round.