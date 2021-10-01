-
Lanto Griffin finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lanto Griffin makes 16-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Lanto Griffin makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 49th at 4 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Griffin hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 168-yard par-3 green 13th, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
