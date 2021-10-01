-
-
Kyle Reifers shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Kyle Reifers holes 34-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Reifers makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Kyle Reifers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reifers finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Reifers chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reifers to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Reifers chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reifers hit a tee shot 233 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reifers to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Reifers hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reifers to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Reifers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reifers to 5 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Reifers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reifers to 4 under for the round.
-
-