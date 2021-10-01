-
-
Kurt Kitayama putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Kurt Kitayama sinks a 38-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kurt Kitayama makes a 38-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day tied for 7th at 10 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kurt Kitayama's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kitayama's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kitayama had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kitayama's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kitayama reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Kitayama at 5 under for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 under for the round.
-
-