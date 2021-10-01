-
Kramer Hickok comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 01, 2021
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hickok finished his round tied for 73rd at 2 under; Aaron Wise, Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 10 under; Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under; and Paul Barjon, Si Woo Kim, Nick Hardy, Dylan Frittelli, Harold Varner III, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Kramer Hickok his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kramer Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hickok's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hickok had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hickok chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
