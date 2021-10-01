-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a 313 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
