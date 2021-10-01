-
Kevin Tway finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 128th at 2 over; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Aaron Wise is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tway chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
