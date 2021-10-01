-
Kevin Streelman shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Streelman's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Streelman hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
