Kevin Stadler shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round in 144th at 17 over; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Aaron Wise is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 1 over for the round.
Stadler missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Stadler to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Stadler's tee shot went 187 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Stadler got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stadler hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Stadler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 6 over for the round.
