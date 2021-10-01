-
Kevin Chappell shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Aaron Wise is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Chappell hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at even for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Chappell had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Chappell's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
