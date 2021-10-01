-
Kelly Kraft shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kelly Kraft hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day in 141st at 6 over; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kraft had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kraft's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Kraft chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kraft chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.
